Elvie Shane Releases First Music With Heartfelt Father’s Day Track “My Boy”

BBR Music Group’s Elvie Shane announces his first official song release with “My Boy,” a heartfelt tribune to his stepson. The tender ballad is available everywhere digitally now. After signing with the BBR Music Group/ BMG Nashville family last year, Elvie has found his home with the label’s Wheelhouse Records imprint.

Celebrating Father’s Day a tad early, Elvie will do a Facebook Live and YouTube Live today at 11am CT where he’ll sing the family-inspired track. The song, in addition to what it means to his family, holds a special spot in Elvie’s heart as it was the catalyst for Elvie’s career as an artist. A video he posted of the song went viral in 2018 and caught the attention of many, earning him a publishing deal with Rome Phrey Publishing and eventually his record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Watch the lyric video for the song HERE.

“My Boy” shows the softer side of the muscle cars and electric guitar-loving singer-songwriter who credits Steve Earle, John Fogerty and Roger Miller as his biggest influences. His music, whether it features tear-jerk moments or heavy guitar licks, is centered around lyrical storytelling with heart, nostalgia and hardship— with a side of food for thought. Information about additional new music is forthcoming.

Elvie Shane is managed by Maverick, booked by United Talent Agency and is signed to Nashville based Rome Phrey Publishing. For more information, please visit his Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ABOUT ELVIE SHANE:

The Gospel-born and Southern Rock-bred Elvie Shane seamlessly fuses Country with Soul to create a sound that has graced hundreds of dives, jukes and festivals across the States. Born on a Sunday in the quiet town of Leitchfield, KY, it wasn’t but a week later when he was first introduced to music and the magic that it holds. Tucked firmly in his mother’s arms alongside a hymnal at the small-town Baptist church, Elvie would go on to spend many hours immersed in gospel before returning home. Greeting him in the driveway each Sunday afternoon were the sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Steve Earle and The Temptations pouring out of the speakers of some old Ford his father would be tucked under, fixing up.

Quickly drawn to the Rock n’ Roll sounds, it wasn’t until a Baptist Revival that his love of Gospel and Rock would collide—if was there that a young man who recently lost his lead singer heard Elvie sing and immediately invited him to play with his Rock band. Within six days, Elvie learned nearly a dozen new songs and performed his first show and fell in love with the stage. It was with this band that Elvie began songwriting—a talent that he has carried with him for many years. His songwriting ability caught the attention of fans as his song “My Boy,” written about his stepson went viral on the internet in 2018. His picture-based lyrics and knack for storytelling lead to his signing with United Talent Agency and has since opened for Toby Keith, Billy Currington, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Brett Young, Walker Hayes, and Lady A, to name a few.