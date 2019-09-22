Elton John Joins Delilah for Love Someone Podcast

DELILAH welcomes ELTON JOHN to the latest episode of her popular podcast, Love Someone with Delilah.

The Grammy winning, legendary superstar talks with the radio icon about the recent film, Rocketman, the reason why this is his last tour ever, his family, sobriety and more.

Delilah says: “I have long admired Elton John, and fell in love with his music waaaaaay back in the day with hits like “Honkey Cat,” “Island Girl,” and “Crocodile Rock.” I’ve played his songs, been to his concerts, watched his life unfold in the media, and even had the chance to interview him a time or two, but NEVER did I have a sense that I really knew the man behind the giant sequined sunglasses until I watched the biopic, Rocket Man!

On this episode of LOVE SOMEONE with Delilah, Elton and I have an absolutely lovely conversation about the movie, and how closely it resembles his life, his music – old and new – his past addictions and current sobriety, the changes of perspective and motivations that children bring, and of course, his Farewell Concert Tour. What an incredible man!

Join us, and listen for this gem, “The philosophy of getting sober is helping others.””

Past podcast episodes have included Gloria Gaynor, Daughtry, Katy Perry, Wynonna, Michael Buble’, Barry Manilow, Sam Smith, Miranda Lambert and more. Click here to visit the podcast page on Delilah’s website.

ABOUT DELILAH

Often referred to as the “Oprah of Radio,” Delilah’s soothing voice, open heart and love of music attract millions of listeners on more than 160 radio stations, making her the most-listened-to woman on radio in the U.S. For her work on the program, the Marconi Award winner has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame. Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, Delilah is heard by over 12 million people across the United States and internationally on the American Forces Network in Japan, Korea and Central Europe, along with her channel on iHeartRadio and her podcast, Love Someone with Delilah. Delilah is also the author of four books, including her most-recent work One Heart at a Time. Published by RosettaBooks, it features an inspiring, uplifting, and motivating look at life, love, and faith. Please visit www.Delilah.com for more information.

