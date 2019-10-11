Elodie Rêverie Releases “Fire in the Desert” – A Nomadic Experience

LA-based artist Elodie Rêverie has been dropping new singles since January. She has captured everyone’s attention with her hypnotic vocals and innovative songwriting. Her latest, “Fire in the Desert”, is now different as it continues to show off her skills as a producer as well.

Listen to “Fire in the Desert”

“Fire in the Desert” stemmed from Elodie’s latest attempt at self-producing. As an open-book artist, she was inspired to create the track when reflecting on her time living in the desert at the age of 18. For 6 months, Elodie immersed herself in the nomadic self-sufficiency of the desert and learned to make fire with natural materials through the process called “bow-drilling.”

Reflecting on her choice to use this experience to inspire her new single, Elodie says, “I see a parallel between the process of producing music and making fire. They are both detail-oriented but require strength and perseverance and a catalyst to convert internal energy into something tangible and energetic.”

The mellow dance track is introduced through a striking guitar riff that flows into rhythm with Elodie’s sweet honey-like vocals. As a songwriter, Elodie creates a mythical escape into the wide-open range of the desert. Elodie explores the wildness and independence of a fire burning away the outside world.

With this new release, Elodie Rêverie continues to entice music-lovers to keep their ears open to what she is brewing next. Be sure to follow Elodie on social media to get exclusives and new music updates!

For More Information: www.elodiereverieofficial.com