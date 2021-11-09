Elly Tess Confronts Heartbreak Head-On In Her NewSingle “sad girl”

Pop singer-songwriter Elly Tess delivers a clever sharpness on her pointed single “sad girl,” out today. With songwriting as her main outlet to process intense emotions, Tess allowed herself to pour every ounce of hurt, betrayal, and bitterness into this track. “I constantly get lost in my feelings,” she says, and “sad girl’ is the portrayal of the chaos that can sometimes overtake my mind when I write about something particularly emotional to me.” This single finds its roots in a devastating experience the singer songwriter had with reckless affection; Tess tells the story of falling quickly for someone who did not show up the same way. “sad girl” is an anthemic declaration of contempt for an estranged romance.

Tess’s smooth vocal delicately floats atop crisp production characterized by sharp percussion. Incorporating the sharpness of contemporary pop and R&B beats with Tess’s thoughtful lyricism, this track delivers a chic boldness that beautifully expresses the singer songwriter’s spiteful angst. Subtle versus lead up to all encompassing choruses stacked with powerful background vocals in which Tess unleashes the full scope of her emotions. Meticulously crafted instrumentation perfectly complements the singer songwriter’s emotional lyrics and passionate performance; “sad girl” is irrefutably danceable, and the perfect angsty anthem for any pop/R&B lover.