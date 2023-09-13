Ellisa Sun Releases Enchanting New Single “Once Upon A Time”

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ellisa Sun recently released her new soulful single “Once Upon A Time.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With captivating lyrics like I’ve been counting sheep, but I can’t sleep, you always creep into my dreams, “Once Upon A Time” is a lyrical fairy tale listeners are sure to fall in love with.

“Sometimes you need to end a relationship in order for both people to feel at peace, but the grief lingers,” Ellisa shares. “This song was a product of that grief and I hope it helps paint a picture of what it feels like to long for someone, yet also know it was better to end things than cling to something that wasn’t working. I want whoever is listening to my music to feel like they’re eating a slice of the best apple pie they’ve ever tasted, by candlelight, while wrapped in a weighted blanket.”

Ellisa launched a wildly successful crowdfunding campaign last year with ifundwomen and successfully raised $15,000 to support her upcoming record, “Sarabi.” The album will feature 8 original songs and a team of Nashville’s finest musicians, producers and songwriters. “Once Upon A Time” is the first single to be released off the album.

About Ellisa Sun :

Ellisa Sun cuts her heart out and leaves it on the stage, which is why she never wears white.

Originally from Los Angeles, she decided to hit the road in 2018 and embarked on her nationwide Dreamboat tour, playing 170 shows in 365 days while living in a 30-foot Winnebago. After the tour, Ellisa relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.

Inspired primarily by R&B, soul, jazz, and bossa nova, Ellisa’s music is a unique blend of genres that creates a textured sound with raw, heartfelt lyricism. Ellisa’s music can be heard on the Sony Pictures Television show L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba and the Hulu show Dollface, starring Kat Dennings and Brenda Song. Her song “Evening” was recently featured in the show Kung Fu on the CW.

Ellisa launched a wildly successful crowdfunding campaign last year with ifundwomen and successfully raised $15,000 to support her upcoming record, which will feature 8 original songs and a team of Nashville’s finest musicians, producers and songwriters.

For more information, visit www.ellisasun.com and follow Ellisa on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Spotify and Apple Music.