Elliott Wilde w/Little Green “Wasted Summer Day” now available to Top40/CHR radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Elliott Wilde is a singer-songwriter from California who makes music that is upbeat and often times romantic with stylistic influences of Country, Electronic, Pop, and Rock music.

Born in Redding California, Elliott grew up listening to the acoustic and poetic music of Dave Matthews Band, singing along to top 40 radio stations, and being mesmerized by the unique sounds of Radiohead. Elliott began playing guitar and writing his first love songs at the age 14. Elliott join the military after high school and used his pay to buy recording equipment and hone his skills as a songwriter and producer. While working his way through a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in Sacramento, California Elliott played open mic nights to sharpen his performance and song writing skills and then began performing as a solo artist at local Sacramento bars and Coffee shops.

Elliott’s influences over the years include Radiohead, John Mayer, Jason Mraz, Dave Matthews, The Beatles, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Chris Stapleton to name a few.

After many years of learning the craft of making music and never giving up, Elliott is now writing and producing material that seeks spread good vibes in an anxious world.