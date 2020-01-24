Elli K Collaborates with Hunter Parrish for “My Everything” and Open Song Cover Contest

South Korean artist Elli K is sharing her new single “My Everything”. Expanding her sound for this romantic track, Elli K collaborates with actor and singer Hunter Parrish (Weeds, This Is Us, Quantico), known for his stage performances as “Jesus” in Godspell and his Broadway debut as “Melchior,” in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Spring Awakening.

Elli K and Hunter Parrish’s collaboration for “My Everything” is pure magic. With a blend of orchestral elements and sirene classic pop influences, the original single brings a refreshing tone and balance between the two vocalists and continues the message of love’s infinite forms. On top of such star power, the song was produced and recorded in Hollywood at Capitol Studios, where the stunning music video also takes place. The visuals illuminate the moments of love blooming into something strong.

“My Everything” brings Elli K closer to unleashing her full musical vision, Love Collage, and peels back a new layer to her perspective on love. Now, she is excited to announce a new song cover contest “Be My Everything”. Fans can upload a cover video of the Elli K and Hunter Parrish duet to YouTube or Instagram and enter to win many prizes. They include 2 round trip tickets to Seoul, Korea, and exclusive K-beauty Products! Check out more details on her Youtube and Instagram page.

