Ellen K Launches Podcast Network

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host and syndicated weekend host ELLEN K has launched a new ELLEN K PODCAST NETWORK with three shows.

ELLEN K said, “I’m so excited to invite listeners into our studio through THE ELLEN K PODCAST NETWORK. The opportunity to explore daily topics and everyday situations in a deeper way is thrilling to me. I use to get in trouble in school for talking too much during class, and thanks to iHEARTRADIO I can continue my passion for connecting with listeners after the morning radio show is off air.”

The new shows include the daily “THE ELLEN K AFTER SHOW”; a podcast version of the morning show, “THE ELLEN K FULL SHOW”; and “THE ELLEN K Q&A.”