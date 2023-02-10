ellakate Isn’t Afraid To Set Boundaries in Alt-Pop Single “It’s Not My Fault”
Rising alt-pop star ellakate’s newest single “It’s Not My Fault” is about a situation where a romantic confession gets in the way of a perfectly good friendship. “I wrote this song after a guy confessed his feelings for me after I had made it clear to him that I wasn’t interested in anything more than friendship,” says ellakate of the song’s inspiration. “When he came to me, I reminded him of how I felt, and he acted shocked and wounded. The song is written to him out of my sheer frustration at his lack of respect for my boundaries.”
ellakate’s musical prowess is on full display as the singer-songwriter displays a voice far beyond her years and a musical ingenuity that carries her lyrics in a driving, uptempo melody. With a soundscape akin to the styles of Billie Eilish, “It’s Not My Fault” shows off the incredible ability ellakate has to write lyrics that explore topics coinciding with the journey of growing up and finding love. A refreshing voice in the music industry, ellakate’s mature yet cheeky take on the topics we all face in life brings a fresh dose of honesty to her music set against the backdrop of striking pop melodies and bold production.
About ellakate:
Ella Greenbaum, artistically known as ellakate, is an alternative pop singer-songwriter born, raised and based in Atlanta, Georgia. Growing up with musical parents and a knack for creating and performing, ellakate found a passion for music that went beyond forcing her brothers to listen to her melodies as a child. “When my dad first explained what the song ‘Brandy’ by Looking Glass was about, I discovered the magic of storytelling in song writing. I have been singing and making up songs for as long as I can remember,” said ellakate about her innate talents. She has written hundreds of songs since her childhood exploring topics that coincide with the journey of growing up and finding love, filling piles of notebooks in her room with song lyrics. ellakate’s songs recount stories and experiences that may have not happened to her, but are inspired by events that have impacted her. Her voice has been compared to a “young Amy Winehouse”, showing her vocal prowess – honest and sensual, with a hint of innocence. Her sultry vocals mixed with her haunting, bold and romantic sound is reminiscent of artists like Billie Eilish, Tove Lo and Lana Del Rey.