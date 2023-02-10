ellakate Isn’t Afraid To Set Boundaries in Alt-Pop Single “It’s Not My Fault”

Ella Greenbaum, artistically known as ellakate, is an alternative pop singer-songwriter born, raised and based in Atlanta, Georgia. Growing up with musical parents and a knack for creating and performing, ellakate found a passion for music that went beyond forcing her brothers to listen to her melodies as a child. “When my dad first explained what the song ‘Brandy’ by Looking Glass was about, I discovered the magic of storytelling in song writing. I have been singing and making up songs for as long as I can remember,” said ellakate about her innate talents. She has written hundreds of songs since her childhood exploring topics that coincide with the journey of growing up and finding love, filling piles of notebooks in her room with song lyrics. ellakate’s songs recount stories and experiences that may have not happened to her, but are inspired by events that have impacted her. Her voice has been compared to a “young Amy Winehouse”, showing her vocal prowess – honest and sensual, with a hint of innocence. Her sultry vocals mixed with her haunting, bold and romantic sound is reminiscent of artists like Billie Eilish, Tove Lo and Lana Del Rey.