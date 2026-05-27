Ella Quynh Teams Up with Klubjumpers for High-Energy Dance Remix of “Iconic” Set for Release May 28th

Rising artist Ella Quynh is set to ignite dancefloors with the upcoming release of “Iconic (Klubjumpers Dance Remix),” arriving May 28th on all major streaming platforms.

The remix transforms “Iconic” into a vibrant, club-ready track packed with pulsating beats, soaring synths, and infectious energy designed to move audiences worldwide. The collaboration blends Ella Quynh’s signature vocals with the acclaimed electronic production expertise of Klubjumpers, creating a dynamic new version that amplifies the song’s bold and empowering essence.

Known for their explosive dance productions and crossover appeal, Klubjumpers — the veteran American electronic DJ and production duo consisting of brothers Sam Michaels and Dan Matthews — bring decades of chart success to the collaboration. With more than 80 Billboard chart entries, two Grammy nominations, and over 30 million records sold worldwide, the duo has worked with some of music’s biggest names, including Britney Spears, Madonna, Jason Derulo, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Mariah Carey, and Kesha.

The release marks another exciting chapter in Klubjumpers’ ongoing streak of high-profile dance projects, following recent collaborations including the Latin EDM track “BAILE” with Nico Rocks and the emotionally charged remix of “Wherever You Are” with former American Idol contestant Isaiah Grass.

“Iconic (Klubjumpers Dance Remix)” will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning May 28th.

For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional requests, please contact:

Ella Quynh

Email

Michael Do, Manager

Phone: 714-474-7176