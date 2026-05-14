Ella Quynh Releases Debut Single “Iconic”

16-year-old singer-songwriter Ella Quynh releases her debut single “Iconic” today via Yellobird Records and The Orchard. The track is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital platforms.

Co-written and produced by Grammy-winning producer, engineer, and songwriter Jon Ingoldsby — whose credits include Madonna, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem — “Iconic” is a guitar-driven pop track that balances catchy hooks with hopeful, romantic, and youthful energy. Written from the perspective of a teenager navigating the rush and confusion of a first crush, the song channels emotional intensity through crunchy guitars, bright pop instincts, and Ella’s soulful edge. That push and pull comes through in lines like: “It’s playing like a movie in classic black and white / But we both know there won’t be any happy ending.”

“‘Iconic’ is about that first-crush feeling where everything feels cinematic, intense, and a little irrational,” says Ella Quynh. “You know it might not last, but in the moment it feels huge — and I wanted the song to capture that honestly.”

The Vietnamese American Southern California artist recently signed with Yellobird Records and has already built a loyal following through live shows at House of Blues Anaheim, Chain Reaction, Great Park Live in Irvine, and The Garden Amp in Garden Grove. Her sound fuses musical theater roots with influences from Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Paramore, and Amy Lee, shaping a style that moves naturally between soulful vocals, rock energy, and pop immediacy.

About:

Ella Quynh Do is a 16-year-old Southern California singer whose raw, genre-blending powerhouse vocals have quickly established her as one of the region’s most exciting young voices.

She fuses the emotional depth of R&B and blues with the soaring intensity of hard rock and the catchy, attitude-driven hooks of pop-rock. The result is an electrifying live presence that feels both intimate and explosive.

Raised in Southern California, Ella discovered her voice through musical theater. From belting Tori Kelly covers as a nine-year-old to delivering soulful renditions of Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’” at 13, her talent stood out early. She later dove into the rebellious energy of hard rock, drawing inspiration from Paramore and Amy Lee before landing on her signature bold pop-rock sound, which captures the unfiltered highs and lows of teenage life.

Through consistent online covers, high-energy live shows, and relentless work, Ella has built a loyal grassroots fanbase she calls her “Day Ones.” Her upcoming single, “Iconic,” showcases her vocal power, crunchy energy, and cool-girl attitude. A new music video and fresh tracks are set for release in May 2026.

Outside of music, Ella stays active in musical theater and competes as a cross-country and track athlete. She writes from personal experience, stays hands-on with every part of her career, and is a vocal supporter of independent artists and local venues.

Whether she’s bringing raw rock energy to stages like House of Blues Anaheim and Chain Reaction or delivering soul-stirring moments rooted in blues and R&B, Ella Quynh creates honest, powerful, and undeniably iconic music.

With her versatile range, rebellious spirit, and growing presence across Southern California, this Vietnamese American teen is an artist to watch.

Follow her on Instagram at @ellaquynhsings and visit ellaquynhmusic.com for new music, live dates, and behind-the-scenes content.