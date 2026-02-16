Ella Langley shares title track to sophomore album “Dandelion,” announces U.S. tour dates

This post was originally published on this site.

Ella Langley announced her long-awaited sophomore album, Dandelion, will arrive April 10th. Dandelion was executive-produced by Miranda Lambert (who is also one of the co-writers on her smash hit song “Choosin’ Texas”) and Ben West, and will be available on limited edition signed honey bee yellow colored vinyl, standard puffball white colored vinyl, and standard CD.

The album announcement was accompanied by a video narrated by Langley, in which she explains the concept behind the album: “Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience. This next record to me has so much growth in it. I feel the most myself I’ve ever felt. I want you to dance. I want you to sing. I want you to be able to relate to these words in a way where you don’t feel alone in your thoughts. I want you to not even worry about anything and daydream and listen to these songs. I want you to enjoy them with your friends and family. And I’ve thought about this record every single day for the last year and a half. And I’m so excited to finally say, welcome to Dandelion.”

Langley added in a statement: “This record has so much growth in it. I’ve never poured more of myself into a project, into a song, into an idea, and it’s fallen out so beautifully. It’s about learning yourself, making mistakes, and realizing that it’s all just part of life … I want this record to be something that fans can relate to, but also something they want to get up and dance to at the same time. To me, this record feels like fireflies in the summertime. It feels like windows down on a red dirt road. It feels like the best kind of Sunday afternoon.” Langley also noted: “I learned that dandelion tea is actually a natural detox for the liver. So a record called Dandelion after a record called hungover made all the sense in the world to me.”

Langley also announced that she will be hitting the road on ‘The Dandelion Tour’ across the U.S., in support of the new project. The 15-show tour will include visits in St. Louis, Mo.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Austin, Texas, and more, before concluding Aug. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Langley shared in a social media post: “You know we had to take this record on the road… So excited to announce The Dandelion Tour! Also, bringing some of my favorite people along, you won’t wanna miss this”. Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, and Kaitlin Butts will rotate as support, with additional appearances from Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth on select dates. For ticket info, head HERE.

The ‘Dandelion’ album and tour announcement arrives as the album’s lead single, “Choosin’ Texas,” currently remains in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive week, and Top 5 at country radio. The song has amassed more than 240 million streams, becoming Langley’s biggest solo release to date. Langley also released the title track from the album, written by Ella, Joybeth Taylor, Austin Goodloe, and Brett Tyler. ‘Dandelion’ also arrives alongside a visualizer co-directed by Langley with Wales Toney of Whale Tale. Stream the single ‘Dandelion’ – HERE.

Presave the album ‘Dandelion’ – HERE.

