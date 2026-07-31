Ella Langley expands ‘Dandelion Tour’ to add 21 dates this fall

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Following a consecutive series of sold-out performances, country music artist Ella Langley announced that she will extend her current headlining arena tour into the fall. The singer has added 21 additional dates across the United States to the second leg of her trek, expanding the itinerary for her highly successful live series.

The upcoming portion of the concert series is scheduled to begin on Aug. 20 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The tour will travel through multiple major venues nationwide, featuring a two-night engagement at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, as well as an appearance at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The autumn tour cycle is set to conclude on Oct. 31 at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Head to Ella’s website for additional information.

A rotating group of supporting artists will join Langley on the road for these new performances. The lineup of special guests includes country singer-songwriter ERNEST, alongside Kameron Marlowe, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth. For specific regional stops, such as her two-night appearance at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, Langley will share the stage exclusively with ERNEST and Gabriella Rose.

For ticket info, head HERE.