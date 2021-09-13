(Eli)zabeth Owens’ Visual Art-Pop Album ‘Knock Knock’ Is A Departure From Normality

Baroque-pop singer-songwriter (Eli)zabeth Owens bravely displays their vulnerabilities in their full-length album Knock Knock, released August 13. Knock Knock, the second heavily visual album by (Eli)zabeth Owens, is an ambitious and exhilarating departure from the psychedelic folk-rock sounds they’ve come to be known for. Showcasing an eclectic mix of electronic samples, experimental production and complex vocal layering atop lush arrangements of harp, piano and lead guitar, this avant-garde baroque-pop roller coaster makes for an intense and captivating listen.

Conceptually, Knock Knock is a continuation of Owens’ “Coming of Age” saga. Told in three acts, the record explores themes of sobriety, ego deconstruction, and spiritual materialism. For Eli, creating this album helped them explore the dark side of their ego, confronting and overcoming their alcohol/drug use to achieve sobriety.

The 15-song album is laden with experimental sounds of breathing, atmospheric vocals, ocean waves, and samples of ordinary things (rain, record player fuzz, salt & pepper shakers, piggy banks) paired with more traditional instrumentation such as piano, guitar, synth, bass, drum loops, and harp. The fusion of unlikely sound creates an immersive and transformative listening experience that can only be experienced. Eli isn’t concerned with trying to sound like someone else in their music, instead, creating honestly with a passion for the project and what it means to them. Their ability to combine folk mythos and sound with experimental pop production and video components allows Eli to stand out as an artist in today’s oversaturated music industry.

Eli has created enchanting music videos for each song on the album, expressing the transformative and surreal nature of the music to the listener through visual aid.

Listen to Knock Knock here.

About (Eli)zabeth Owens:

English-born artist Elizabeth Owens has always held music close to their heart. Ten years of classical training in piano, voice, and guitar coupled with their experience in production & sound design for film makes Owens’ blend of electro-baroque art-pop both classic and avant-garde (think Bjork meets Fiona Apple).

After pursuing degrees in both Filmmaking & Psychology in Richmond, Virginia, Owens decided to focus their efforts on music production & education in 2014. Since then, they have been forging a path of relentless self-discovery and aural storytelling through such unique releases as Growing Pain and Coming of Age. Now they are working on their most vulnerable and ambitious project yet, Knock Knock — a three-act electric/folk visual album about sobriety and what it means to be fully human.

Eli also helps run an LGBTQ+ benefit label and artist collective called Grimalkin Records. They support marginalized artists (priority to QTBIPOC) through releasing and promoting their music and also connecting them with local advocacy efforts to bridge the gap between art and grassroots activism.

