Eliseo ‘Short-E’ Cierra Named PD At WBTT (105.5 The Beat) And WZJZ (Y100.1)/Fort Myers

Former KSFM/SACRAMENTO MD ELISEO ‘SHORT-E’ CIERRA has been named PD at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBTT (105.5 The Beat) and Hot AC WZJZ (Y100.1)/FORT MYERS, FL. SHORT-E will handle afternoons for WBTT and report to iHEARTMEDIA/FORT MYERS OM LOUIS KAPLAN.

KAPLAN commented, “I’m thrilled to welcome SHORT-E to iHEARTMEDIA/FORT MYERS. He genuinely understands our market and brings adept format experience and lively energy to our team. He’ll be leading two of our most popular brands, 105.5 THE BEAT, which has been a huge success for over 15 years, and Y100, the area’s home for THE ELVIS DURAN SHOW, and I know his vast industry knowledge and creativity will take our stations to even higher levels.”

SHORT-E added, “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the winning culture here at iHEARTMEDIA/FORT MYERS. This is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with some of radio’s most innovative talent. I feel a strong connection to the market and I’m excited to help contribute to each station’s ongoing success.”

Prior to four and a half years at KSFM, SHORT-E served as an air personality and MD at ENTRAVISION Top 40/Rhythmic KBMB/KHHM.