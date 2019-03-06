Eli Young Band To Release Greatest Hits Album

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmakers Eli Young Band celebrate their loyal fanbase and ever-growing legacy with the release of THIS IS ELI YOUNG BAND (GREATEST HITS) via The Valory Music Co. on March 29. Connecting directly with their supportive following, EYB made time to announce the new tunes and preorder details via Facebook Live while in New York City for a tour stop honoring their home state of Texas.

“This is the first time you’ve ever been able to get some of that older music, new music, and the hits all in one place,” shared EYB’s Mike Eli during the Facebook Live.

The talented four-piece formed at the University of North Texas nearly two decades ago and have since topped the charts with their award-winning smashes. Experience some of their most impressive live shows and musical moments here.

Highlighted on the forthcoming album, EYB’s successful trajectory features #1s – PLATINUM “Drunk Last Night,” 2X PLATINUM “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” and 3X PLATINUM “Crazy Girl” – plus a never-before-heard acoustic recording of the latter. The 14-track compilation also includes new songs “Where Were You” and their current Top 20-and-climbing single, penned by Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, and Shane McAnally, under producer Dann Huff. The adjoining music video for “Love Ain’t” follows the emotional journey of military veteran and quadruple amputee Taylor Morris recovering with the support of his wife Danielle by his side.

THIS IS ELI YOUNG BAND (GREATEST HITS) Track Listing:

1. “LOVE AIN’T” (Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)

2. “EVEN IF IT BREAKS YOUR HEART” (Will Hoge, Eric Paslay)

3. “DRUNK LAST NIGHT” (Laura Veltz, Josh Osborne)

4. “CRAZY GIRL” (Lee Brice, Liz Rose)

5. “ALWAYS THE LOVE SONGS” (David Lee Murphy, George Ducas)

6. “DUST” (Jon Jones, James Young, Kyle Jacobs, Josh Osborne)

7. “SALTWATER GOSPEL” (Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley)

8. “GUINEVERE” (Mike Eli, James Young, Scooter Carusoe)

9. “SKIN & BONES” (Mike Eli, Phil Barton, Lori McKenna)

10. “WHEN IT RAINS” (Eli Young Band)

11. “SMALL TOWN KID” (Mike Eli, Chris Thompson)

12. “HIGHWAYS AND BROKEN HEARTS” (Mike Eli, Chris Thompson)

13. “WHERE WERE YOU” (Luke Dick, Matt Jenkins, Josh Osborne)

14. “CRAZY GIRL (ACOUSTIC)” (Lee Brice, Liz Rose)