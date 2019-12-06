Eli Young Band Shares Life-Changing & Career-Building Moments With “Break It In”

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmakers ELI YOUNG BAND embrace each stepping stone of their journey with the new video for their introspective single, “Break It In” (The Valory Music Co.). The captivating clip serves as a visual timeline for the past two decades, as Mike Eli, Jon Jones, Chris Thompson and James Young join their musical talents and celebrate personal milestones.



Featuring early moments from their debut gigs in college and career highlights, such as footage of their very first ACM Award win, to more intimate moments, like saying “I do” and watching their families grow, the video is a reminder that hard work pays off. Even life, itself, takes time to truly “Break It In.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Written by Benjy Davis, Brandon Day, Daniel Ross and Michael Whitworth and produced by Dann Huff, “Break It In” is poised to follow in the success of EYB’s fourth career #1, “Love Ain’t.” Their latest offering has garnered stellar reviews with Rolling Stone listing the track among their 10 Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now. MusicRow Magazine elected the song as their Disc of the Day praising, “Churning and burning and brilliant. I believe I just heard a fifth No. 1 record for these talented fellows.”

EYB recently wrapped a run as direct support on CHRIS YOUNG’s RAISED ON COUNTRY WORLD TOUR 2019 and will continue to make their mark as road warriors into the new year. See a full list of tour dates here.

KEEP UP WITH ELI YOUNG BAND

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

ABOUT ELI YOUNG BAND:

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmakers Eli Young Band are charging full speed ahead as their brand-new single, “Break It In,” climbs Country radio. The introspective tune directly follows their fourth #1, “Love Ain’t,” featured on their latest project, THIS IS ELI YOUNG BAND: GREATEST HITS (The Valory Music Co.). Staying true to their Country roots over a storied career, their top-charting hits include PLATINUM “Drunk Last Night,” 2X PLATINUM “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and 3X PLATINUM “Crazy Girl.” With smash singles claiming Billboard‘s #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year, EYB has earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards. They have performed on national television shows such as TODAY, Conan, Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and FOX & Friends. Recently wrapping a run as direct support on Chris Young’s RAISED ON COUNTRY WORLD TOUR 2019, EYB has sold out venues from coast-to-coast as strong headliners while also sharing the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band.