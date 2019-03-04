Eli Young Band Releasing Greatest Hits Album

Eli Young Band will unite hit songs with fan-favorite album cuts on their upcoming This Is Eli Young Band (Greatest Hits) album.

The four-member band of Mike Eli, Jon Jones, Chris Thompson and James Young announced the project via Facebook Live on Thursday (Feb. 28), sharing that the 14-track album will encompass the group’s career that spans 17 years. The Greatest Hits album will include early favorites like “Highways and Broken Hearts,” “When It Rains” and “Always the Love Songs,” along with radio hits “Even If if Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night” and “Crazy Girl.”

These will live alongside a series of other fan favorites like “Guinevere” and “Where Were You.” The foursome’s current single, “Love Ain’t,” opens the album.

“This is the first time you’ve ever been able to get some of that older music, new music, and the hits all in one place,” lead singer Eli says.

Thompson also notes the range of stories they hear from fans, like how they’ve been following their career for 14 years or only recently discovered their music. “This compilation will give everybody a little bit of everything over that whole time,” he says.

This Is Eli Young Band is the band’s first album release since 2017’s Fingerprints. Two of the songs off that project will be featured on the Greatest Hits album: “Saltwater Gospel” and “Skin & Bones.”

“Love Ain’t” is EYB’s first single since “Saltwater Gospel” was released in 2016 and currently sits inside the Top 20 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. This Is Eli Young Band (Greatest Hits) drops on March 29 and is available for preorder now.