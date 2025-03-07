Eli Verano Unveils Like Before — The First Single from Her Upcoming Twin Peaks EP

Eli Verano introduces Like Before, the first single from her upcoming Twin Peaks EP. Inspired by the evocative world of Twin Peaks, this track channels the dreamlike melancholy of the series while shaping it into something fresh—an elegant fusion of moody synthpop, downtempo, and electronic textures. At its core, Like Before explores love on the edge of danger—an intoxicating mix of desire and unease, much like the romances that unfold in the shadows of Twin Peaks.

Fusing the synthwave textures of the third season with the more melodic sound of the first season’s iconic soundtracks, Like Before creates a pulsating, cinematic atmosphere. The track draws on the mysterious beauty Lynch and Badalamenti crafted in their collaboration, while adding Eli’s own songwriting voice and modern production.

“When we were working on this EP, we dreamed that David Lynch would hear it one day. Sadly, we now release this music in loving memory of a visionary filmmaker, hoping to carry forward a piece of his world in our own way,” Eli shares.

Eli Verano is a singer-songwriter whose music has resonated across TV and radio. A bold and versatile performer, she has taken part in projects like The Voice and TEDx, constantly exploring new ways to evolve as an artist, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur in the music industry. With her latest project, Eli delves into the world of synthpop, bringing together an international team of collaborators spanning from Argentina and Brazil to the U.S. and Malaysia.

Fans of the sonic world of Chromatics, Johnny Jewel, and Julee Cruise will instantly connect with Eli Verano’s Like Before.