Elevation Worship’s Graves Into Gardens Debuts #1 On Christian Album Chart

GRAMMY® nominated Elevation Worship celebrates two major milestones today with their release of GRAVES INTO GARDENS. The project, which dropped May 1, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart and broke an Apple Music record in the Christian & Gospel genre garnering the title as most pre-added album of all time – a meaningful streaming milestone indicating true user engagement that is akin to a pre-order on iTunes. The full-length live compilation and 11th career project from the group has catapulted into the hearts and homes of millions around the globe at a time when hope is needed now, more than ever.

“I hope the songs on this album would revive hope and stir faith that God is still specializing in resurrection,” says Elevation Worship’s Chris Brown. “He’s still turning mourning into dancing, turning our heaviness into praise. And he’s still making beautiful things, out of seemingly hopeless situations.”

GRAVES INTO GARDENS is comprised of 12 newly-penned tracks including the blockbuster song “The Blessing” (with Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes) that has garnered more than 12 million YouTube views in just seven weeks. “RATTLE!,” a song birthed during the current COVID-19 pandemic and featured as the opening track on the album peaked at #8 trending overall on YouTube, amassing more than 2.4 million views since it’s Easter week debut. Both singles also peaked at No. 1 Billboard’s Christian Digital Song Sales chart.

PROJECT FROM GRAMMY® NOMINATED WORSHIP COLLECTIVE BREAKS RECORD

AS APPLE MUSIC’S MOST PRE-ADDED CHRISTIAN ALBUM TO DATE

Elevation Worship is the musical expression of Elevation Church, a multisite church based in Charlotte, N.C. founded by lead Pastor Steven Furtick. Over the past 14 years, it has grown into a global phenomenon drawing a weekly attendance of more than 25,000 with locations from Toronto to Orlando; in addition to their worldwide online audience.

Over the course of their career, Elevation Worship has released 10 compilations; including their RIAA-Certified Gold record Here As In Heaven and 2018 GRAMMY® nominated project Hallelujah Here Below. The group is known across the globe for their RIAA Platinum Certified single “O Come to the Altar,” which has more than 100 million streams on Spotify and more than 52 million YouTube views; and their RIAA Gold Certified single “Do It Again” –– both of which reached #2 on Billboard’s Christian AC Songs chart. With more than 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 760 million views on YouTube, and 1.5 million+ U.S. album sales; the group has toured nationwide on bills with multiple GRAMMY® winner Lauren Daigle, Hillsong Worship, Bethel Music, Passion, and others.

