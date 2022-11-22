Electronic Music Conference 2022 Announces Speakers & Partner For 10 Year Anniversary

Asia Pacific’s leading electronic and dance music industry event, Electronic Music Conference (EMC) returns 25th November to celebrate its monumental 10th Anniversary edition. Under the theme of ‘Decade Of Dance: 2012 – 2022’ this year’s event aims to collectively unite the Australian music scene once again, whilst showcasing the impact and impression it holds globally.

EMC promises a diverse program centred on a suite of content covering the climate emergency, tech, equity and diversity, justice and professional development. A compelling selection of speakers have already been announced from pivotal players including Red Bull, Warner Music Australia, Strawberry Fields Festival, NITV, Green Music Australia, Spore Festival, Bakehouse Studio, FBi Radio, NSW Government and the City of Sydney.

The EMC10 Masterclass Program will be presented in partnership with Ableton and Roland, which will take place Wednesday 30 November at The Lab Studios inside the Powerhouse Museum. The EMC Masterclass Program has been acutely designed with a focus on transforming artist’s productions from the laptop to the live stage.

A run of Australia’s most innovative artists Moss, Ninajirachi, Nyxen and Taka Perry, will actively host intensive masterclass sessions with 30 participants in each group. Sharing their collective professional and experiential knowledge within each session. This year’s event will include the poignant EMC10 Festival, which is set to run from November 25th until December 15th, in conjunction with the EMC10 Conference taking place on November 30th at the Powerhouse Museum in Ultimo, Sydney.

The special 10th anniversary edition of EMC will see an increased festival footprint that stretches across multiple local government areas covering Sydney CBD, Inner West, Western Sydney and Northern Beaches, as well as localised and regional touch points.

EMC Director, Jane Slingo highlights “Reflecting on EMC 2012 – 2022, there have certainly been storms to weather. But I am grateful for many things. The abundance of learnings. The many wonderful people from Australia and the world who have generously shared their knowledge, their experience and their challenges for the benefit of others at EMC. EMC’s supporters who got our vision and backed us over these years.”



“Most of all, the opportunity to have collaborated with so many brilliant people this past decade – wildly talented artists and their courageous teams, inspiring community and industry leaders, those that share the stories about the culture and the people – the writers, marketers and publicists. I’m humble about this milestone, but also really looking forward to celebrating it with EMC’s friends and peers, new and old, at EMC10.”

Guest speaker Helen Marcou AM said: “For 10 years EMC has delivered a program that is coveted world-wide. Informed, bold and always leading with difficult conversations and meaningful connections.”

Masterclass Host Nyxen said: “I’m so excited to be involved with EMC for their 10th anniversary. EMC do incredible work in the music industry and I’m honoured to be able to share my knowledge in Live Show creation/ performance using their platform.”

EMC10 is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW, City of Sydney, Australia Council for the Arts, Roland, Moshtix and Muzeek.

Early Bird closing midnight Wednesday Nov 9th, Final Release on sale Thursday Nov 10th – last chance to buy Industry and Artist Passes at Early Bird prices!

https://electronicmusicconference.com/event/emc10/

Ticketing:

Early Bird Industry Pass $169.82 +BF +GST +PF($193.81 total)

Final Release Industry Pass $227.50 +BF +GST +PF ($258.49 total)

Early Bird Artist Pass $83.82 +BF +GST +PF ($97.36 total)

Final Release Artist Pass $117.50 +BF +GST +PF ($135.13 total)

*Discounted Festival bundles are also available.

More information is available via https://electronicmusicconference.com/