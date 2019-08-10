Electronic/Industrial Bass Artist SINthetik Messiah Announces The Release of Their Single “Black Sheep”

Cajun electronic/industrial bass artist SINthetik Messiah very proudly announces the release of their new single, “Black Sheep.”

“Black Sheep” features the voice of Hart Fortenbery from the hit SyFy Channel show, “Deep South Paranormal.” Mixing and Mastering was done by Joe Haze (Lords of Acid) and artwork was done by Rob Walden Design.

For fans of : The Prodigy, Nine Inch Nails & Rabbit Junk.

Stream “Black Sheep” Via YouTube HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeRP18eH1LI

The concept behind the music:

“Black Sheep” is a term to describe a family member that just doesn’t belong, the one that took a “different path.”

Hart Fortenbery of SyFy Channel’s show “Deep South Paranormal”and Bug Gigabyte have been friends for many years. They are even known to have both of their bands do back-to-back sets together at many benefit shows in the south. A while back while drinking large amounts of whiskey at Hart’s humble abode, the Swamp Pop Palace, Hart and Bug started discussing the idea of doing a track together.

The beginning of “Black Sheep” has a snippet of that very conversation. Musically, with “Black Sheep” Bug Gigabyte was trying to describe Hart Fortenbery’s life; minimal yet complex in a way only a shaman can understand.

Bug also wanted to make the structure, sound design as well as the meaning of the track an indirect tribute to THE PRODIGY for their recent loss of Keith Flint. THE PRODIGY has been a major influence to Bug Gigabyte ever since the beginning of his musical career.

BIOGRAPHY:

Home-grown on the bayous of Louisiana, professional sound designer Bug Gigabyte has been the main composer, producer and sound engineer for SINthetik Messiah since the very beginning. Bug is known in Louisiana for creating Industrial Dubstep under his band name, SINthetik Messiah. Recently, the band was also named as one of the top rock acts in the Acadiana area{South Louisiana,USA) by The Times of Acadiana in 2019. SINthetik Messiah has also received radio play throughout the globe on physical and digital radio stations.

Bug also started SMTV: SINthetik Messiah Television, which is a non-profit, art-based television program that helps give financial relief to art and music teachers in the Louisiana state public school system. SINthetik Messiah has also received recognition in both newspaper and digital publications for the benefit work they put back into the communities throughout the gulf coast of the USA.

For more information:

https://sinthetikmessiah.bandcamp.com/track/black-sheep-feat-hart-fortenbery

https://www.facebook.com/SINthetikMessiahOfficial/