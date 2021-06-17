Electro-Rock Artist Feyer Tackles Social Anxiety In Latest Single‘Anything Better To Do’

NYC-based Electronic-Rock artist Feyer is back with his latest single ‘Anything Better To Do’. Following on from his previous singles ‘Parties!’ and ‘Stuck in a Video Game’ which garnered support from the likes of Music Connection, Obscure Sound, and Impose Magazine to name a few. The energetic track blends elements of both Rock and Electronic music seamlessly together to create an anthemic single that explores themes of social anxiety and isolation, a topic all too familiar to the general public in recent years.

Watch Feyer – ‘Anything Better To Do’

Feyer on the meaning of the track;

“Anything Better to Do is about getting out of your comfort zone, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel. It takes on the topics of social anxiety and isolation and puts a positive spin on them, assuming that these situations will turn out fine in the end.”

As a multi-instrumentalist, ‘Feyer’ began his musical journey from a young age learning the piano, before branching out to guitar and drums. Having studied music composition and production at college, Feyer began to add electronic components into his music, experimenting with retro and futuristic sounds whilst at the same time incorporating visual elements, drawing inspiration from nostalgic cartoons, movies, video games, and animation loops. These inspirations can be seen throughout Feyer’s work allowing the listener to experience the full output of Feyer’s creative reach.

An avid performer, you can expect to find Feyer showcasing his sound across NYC’s live scene having performed at many of the city’s well-known venues including Mercury Lounge, Knitting Factory, Arlene’s Grocery, and Pianos. This has provided Feyer with a cult-following, that is quickly expanding online through his TikTok account. With more tracks in the pipeline, you can be sure this won’t be the last you hear from Feyer this year. Follow his socials for the latest updates.

