Electro-Pop Artist Gary Mictian Sheds Self-Doubt and Embraces Self-Worth In ‘‘Only One”

Hyperpop/ Electro-Pop artist and music producer Gary Mictian is due to release his latest EP ‘‘Vertigo’’ on Friday 26th May 2023, with ‘‘Only One’’ as the lead single. The release comes off the success of his previous singles ‘‘I’ll Wait’’ and ‘‘Crime’’ which garnered the artist the attention of publications such as A&R Factory and Happy Mag as well as a combined total of over 28k streams on Spotify.

Gary Mictian’s latest offering ‘‘Only One’’ is a self-reflective song about moving on from his past filled with self-doubt and emotional unavailability and finding new resolve in unfiltered honesty and the love felt by his loved ones. The track at its core is about having difficult conversations with yourself and growing from your past. ‘‘Only One’’ marks a new era for the singer as it illustrates the growth he went through in recent years and is shaping to be the main showcase of his full capabilities not only as an artist but as a producer as well.

Gary Mictian states:“My philosophy is to always push boundaries and capture honesty and personality. I love writing songs that have a surrealist tone contrasted with moments of introspection and humility.”

Gary Mictian is a UK-based music artist and producer with a clear mission to create Pop music by simultaneously and seamlessly combining influences from the world of Electronic Pop, Hyperpop, and dystopian Sci-Fi cinema, and putting a twist on mainstream music whilst keeping his place firmly in it. A well-versed producer with an incredible ear for melodies and harmonies, Gary Mictian employs different sounds and techniques from a diverse range of sources in ‘‘Only One’’. The track predominantly features a catchy beat and is elevated by his impressive four-octave vocal range. The musical elements evoke feelings of a dystopian society, eliciting eerie melodies akin to ‘‘Alien’’ and ‘‘Blade Runner’’, both films beloved by the artist.

Inspired by the likes of The Weeknd, Charli XCX, and Charlie Puth, Gary Mictian is set to rise up to be a powerhouse name in the Electronic-Pop genre with his creative approach to his production and songwriting. With plenty of music and live shows in the pipeline, soon everyone would have heard of this incredible rising talent. Keep checking on his socials for the latest updates.

