Electro-Pop Artist Corina Seas Drops New EP “Disassociated”

Following a series of impressive single releases, Corina Seas is officially dropping her full 6-track EP titled Disassociated . Primarily exploring the challenges of maintaining individuality, Disassociated is a journey into the chaos found in trying to balance personal aspirations with the inevitable demands of life. Beyond the thematics, Corina Seas showcases her vocal abilities, musical intuition, and production skills on an impressive scale. With a diverse lineup of songs, this EP has something for every kind of listener. Disassociated is now available for stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

A showcase of short musical stories, Disassociated is filled with a collection of tracks that all have similar underlying messages. Corina Seas wants listeners to know that being true to oneself should always be the number one priority and to never let bad relationships or other needless distractions get in the way of individuality. When talking specifically about the name Disassociated, Corina explains that during a toxic relationship, she struggled to find her voice. “The whole EP is about the struggle to stay true to yourself and that’s why I called it Disassociated,” she explains. “During the time of me writing the songs, I felt completely lost as to who I was and felt completely disassociated.” Although this may be the overarching theme to the EP, each track is unique with a distinct musical sound. Tracks like “Wasted Time” provide a more up-beat pop experience, whereas others like “Sonic Erasure” have a more spacy, cerebral feel. Overall, the stylistic variety ensures that there’s a track for everyone.

A Florida native and proud Honduran-American, Corina Seas began singing around the time she muttered her first few words. Unlike many vocalists, Corina discovered her songwriting talent from free-write poetry and freestyle rap, both of which taught her how to transform stories into music. Now with years of musical development behind her, Corina has found a way to fuse her love for hip-hop and R&B to create her unique electronic-pop sound. An expert at crafting lyrics with passionate stories and poignant messages, Corina’s music has something uniquely special to offer.

With Disassociated providing an impressive full musical release for Corina Seas, her come up in the electronic-indie scene is inevitable. To join Corina Seas on her ride to the top, check out her website at CorinaSeas.com. The full EP is now available to stream and download on major digital music platforms worldwide.