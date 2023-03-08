Ela Ozturk Stuns In Emotional New Single “Circle Back To Me”

Turkish-American singer-songwriter Ela Ozturk has released her moving single “Circle Back To Me.” Juxtaposing heartfelt piano and a cadence of accenting strings and drums tucked softly into the background, the elegant track peels back layers to reveal all the emotions that come with love. The new single, available now on all digital platforms worldwide, highlights Ozturk’s passionate and expressive gift for storytelling and a uniquely beautiful voice.

Centered on a love that got away, “Circle Back To Me” emotes the unnerving desire to rekindle a young love that slipped away. “It’s about wanting the person to find a way to return into your life even though you’ve both moved on, are older, and no longer young and foolish,” explains Ozturk. She laments, “when you’re done wondering if it’s right, can you circle back to me?” The single reminisces about a past relationship describing how difficult it can be to let go and pondering questions like how they have been, where they are, and if they are ready to reunite. “Circle Back To Me” was written by Ela Ozturk and Morgan Clae, produced by Morgan Clae, and mixed by Tommy Sanker.

Ela Ozturk discovered her love of music at the age of six. Her Turkish roots and growing up in the Bay Area exposed her to various artists, genres, and musical movements. Ozturk was able to fully immerse herself in sound because her father encouraged her passion for music. Strong female vocalists, such as Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and Adele, inspire her sound. Ozturk shines with a unique mix of blues, jazz, R&B, blue-eyed soul, and pop, combined with her powerhouse vocals and confessional lyrics.

Ela Ozturk’s new single is a heartfelt song with unique ethereal sounds pushing her ahead of other artists. “Circle Back To Me” showcases her ability to touch on a relatable experience of the one that got away and the yearning for the love to return. Download or stream “Circle Back To Me” on all digital platforms worldwide. You can follow Ela Ozturk’s musical adventures @ela_ozturk on Instagram and at ela-ozturk.com.