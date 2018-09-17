El Paso Honors Hometown Hero Khalid

Photo Credit: Anthony Campusano

RIGHT HAND MUSIC GROUP/RCA recording artist KHALID is on top of the world (and the Pop chart) these days.

Just last week, The Mayor and Council of his home town of EL PASO honored the multi-platinum performer with a Key To The City marking SEPTEMBER 13th, 2018 as KHALID Day. While in town, he performed two sold-out arena shows and dropped a new track entitled “Better” dedicated to his fans and the city of EL PASO.

KHALID said, “EL PASO is my home and I am so honored by the love they have shown me – releasing ‘Better’ the day of my first hometown show, and then being able to play in the city of the 915 on 9/15 is so meaningful and special to me. This city has given me everything, I am so thankful!”

KHALID’s debut album American Teen been officially certified double platinum by the RIAA, and has received four American Music Award nominations including New Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favorite Album – Soul R&B, and Favorite Song – Soul/R&B for “Young Dumb & Broke.” The 46th annual awards ceremony airs OCTOBER 9 on ABC-TV.

His current single “Love Lies” with NORMANI tops the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart this week and has also been certified 2x platinum by the RIAA.