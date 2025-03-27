Eileen Carey Returns with Insightful Single, “On The Rise”

The annals of music are rich with stories of those who say they were saved by a song. Maybe it gave them a more fruitful way of looking at life, or a feeling of belonging or perhaps just a laugh when they needed one desperately. Different keys open different doors. No one knows this better or has made wiser use of it than singer/songwriter Eileen Carey. Her fans routinely praise her for sometimes “knowing” them better than they know themselves.

Well, here she comes again with the spirit driven “On the Rise.” an assertive declaration that looks self-doubt in the eye and demands that it blink first: “This time I’m gonna take a chance/Don’t need no place to hide/I”m gonna tale it to the top/and see the world with open eyes.”

Written jointly by Carey and Lily Wilson and produced by Nashville’s Travis Allen, “On the Rise” is released to radio and streaming service Spotify now.

As with such earlier hit singles as “Let It Go,” “Bring on the Big,” “Bottle Your Crazy Up,” “Sweet Love” and “Land With You.” “On the Rise” taps into emotions almost everyone feels but which they can’t quite isolate and put a name to. Not so with Carey. “Somehow I’m learning the lessons,” she sings, “getting the messages I couldn’t hear.” Ultimately, she concludes triumphantly “I’ve kept myself down/when I can fly, fly.”

Proclaimed the Independent Music Network’s Entertainer of the Year in 2022, Carey has long distinguished herself as a singer, songwriter, actress and artist-ambassador for the Supercuts beauty salon chain. Apart from relishing the hits cited above, country music fans also know Carey for her jam-packed shows at such fabled Nashville honkytonks as Tootsie’s and Rippy’s. Her movie credits include Hoffa, Batman and Basic Instinct. She has also appeared in a number of advertising campaigns, among them the Ray Charles Diet Pepsi commercials. Currently Carey authors the blog The Music Mom.

