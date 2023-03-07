Eileen Carey releases new single “Land With You” now at radio: Download Here

Award-winning singer-songwriter Eileen Carey is starting off the year hot! Eileen continues to light the music industry up with infectious optimism. Not only has Eileen won entertainer of the year, her new single, “Land with you” is debuting this month, and she is opening for the Motels at the Canyon Montclair on February 24.

Eileen’s music has garnered much attention over the past year securing her with the coveted Independent Music Network’s entertainer of the year award. This comes as no surprise to her many fans and the venues that host her. Eileen has serious crowd appeal and as the famed Whiskey a Go Go on the Sunset Strip once described Eileen’s entertainment value, “The crowd was hooked from the moment she began the night. Carey’s sassy yet humble stage demeanor gave off a Gretchen Wilson-meets-Miranda Lambert vibe, which clearly appealed to the crowd. Carey’s upbeat tracks had them clapping hands, line-dancing, and singing along.”

Eileen also has a new single called, “Land with you” coming out this month. As the song affectionately says itself, “Land with you” by Eileen Carey feels like light hitting your heart. The feel-good tune is irresistible and leaves listeners full of optimism and zest. It is impossible not to like the journey Eileen takes you on throughout this song, and you will be sure to land on the dance floor. You are not going to want to miss it! Another most-not-miss is Eileen’s upcoming show on February 24 at 6:30 PM at the Canyon Montclair where she will be opening up for the Motels.

Along with these incredible accomplishments, Eileen is also a beauty ambassador of Joe Blasco Cosmetics, securing a sponsorship with the brand. Through this partnership, Eileen demonstrates her essence and inspires women of all ages to feel empowered and beautiful in their own ways. Joe Blasco himself shares, “Eileen is a brilliantly talented singer, and we are proud to be one of Eileen’s sponsors by providing high-quality professional makeup for her amazing performances. We are elated to be a part of Eileen’s inspiring career!”

Now more than ever, women are taking charge and owning every aspect of their lives. Eileen is a prime example of just that. She shows that at any age, a woman is powerful and filled with purpose. She has done it all and continues to evolve with spirit. Her essence inspires all she comes in contact with, and her music is a sheer force for positivity, truth, and empowerment. She is without a doubt music’s best-kept secret.

Eileen Carey is an award-winning singer, mother, and music’s best kept secret. Over her career, Carey has amassed over 20 awards and has performed at nearly 80 notable venues. She is also the founder of The Music Mom, a blog where Carey shares her thoughts about life and motherhood.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Eileen Carey

Song Title: Land With You

Publishing: RolleyCstr Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Land With You

Record Label: RolleyCstr Music