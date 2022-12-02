Eileen Carey ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ impacting this Holiday season: Radio/Media Download Here

Three words perfectly capture the essence of award-winning country pop singer Eileen Carey: passion, positivity, and persistence. Carey’s endless enthusiasm and determination to see the good in life has produced a career that teaches a valuable lesson: slow and steady may win the race, but genuine and likable earn the winner much applause.

Originally from Ohio, the California-based Carey is described by Elmore Magazine as “a little bit cosmopolitan, a little bit country, and a whole lotta musical chameleon, one who effortlessly blends pop, rock, and country music.”

Masterfully mixing those genres has provided Carey with numerous awards and accolades over the past three years, including the Los Angeles Music Awards 2017 Live Country Music Performer and 2016 Female Country Artist, as well as the 2018 New Music Weekly Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Following in the footsteps of what The Hype Magazine calls a “long line of radio hits,” Carey’s recent single “Anything That Reminds Me of You” reached the top of the New Music Weekly radio charts in the spring of 2019.

That New Music Weekly placement solidified Carey’s seemingly permanent residence on national radio charts. Her title of AC/Hot AC Breakthrough Artist of 2019 put her in the company of other skyrocketing artists such as Post Malone, Five Seconds of Summer, and the duo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Nashville Music Guide explains why Carey continues to garner favor with fans and critics alike:

“Eileen Carey has emerged over the last few years as both an accomplished storyteller and an appealing stylist. Her songs offer much needed messages of personal empowerment and emotional fulfillment.”

Perhaps most indicative of her blossoming career is the who’s-who of legends with whom Carey has shared a stage, including Wilson Phillips, Don McLean, Jefferson Starship, Rita Coolidge, The Motels, Johnny Rivers, Peter Noone, Nelson, and Tal Bachman.

It is on those stages that the charismatic Carey connects with fans of all ages and backgrounds. Music Connection describes the impact Carey and her top-notch band recently had on an audience at Hollywood’s famed Whiskey a Go Go:

“The crowd was hooked from the moment “Hearts of Time” began the night. Carey’s sassy yet humble stage demeanor gave off a Gretchen Wilson-meets-Miranda Lambert vibe, which clearly appealed to the crowd. Carey’s upbeat tracks had them clapping hands, line-dancing, and singing along.”

Whether it’s the romantic fantasy of “In the Air,” the sad-but-wise poignancy of “Let It Go,” or the sisterly advice to an unhinged friend in “Bottle Your Crazy Up,” audiences sing along to lyrics that reveal Carey’s genius for capturing the full spectrum of the human experience. Carey’s exceptionally positive take on life is revealed in songs such as “Faith, “In the Air,” and “Bring on the Big.”

It is this unfettered positivity that has inspired the songstress to take part in several projects aimed at making Carey, as well as those around her, healthier and happier human beings.

Whether it’s promoting physical and mental health via kickboxing and time spent outdoors, caring for animals through her work with FixNation, or providing thoughtful parenting advice on her blog The Music Mom, Carey strives to offer support and encouragement for listeners everywhere:

“I try to give people a different way of thinking about the world and their role in it. I want them to focus on the positive aspects of life. I genuinely believe that very good things will happen for them if they do.”

Based on her rapidly growing fanbase and the industry buzz surrounding each new release, it is safe to say that Carey’s approach is working.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Eileen Carey

Song Title: Jingle Bell Rock

Publishing: Joel Beal Chappell & CO

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Jim Boothe Chappell & CO

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Jingle Bell Rock

Record Label: RolleyCstr Music