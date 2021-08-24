Eileen Carey is Back! New Single “Leave It All Behind” Impacting Now: Radio/Media Download

In both her new single “Leave It All Behind” and her overall career trajectory, it’s onward and upward for New Music Weekly AC/Hot AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year Eileen Carey. Continuing her knack for crafting perfectly blended country and pop, Carey’s latest single is the latest testament to her positive, forward-looking approach to life and love. “Leave It All Behind” is available now. Carey is heading to her home away from home, Nashville, Tennessee from June 15 to 20 to record new songs and will kick off the summer concert schedule with a show at the Orange County Fair on Saturday, July 24 (1:30 PM on the Hanger Stage).

Co-written by Kathryn Grimm and Travis Allen, “Leave It All Behind” is an upbeat anthem of self-belief, endurance, and independence. Described by Elmore Magazine as “a little bit cosmopolitan, a little bit country,” the critically acclaimed Carey explains how “Leave It All Behind” is meant to inspire listeners who feel trapped in a negative situation:

“Sometimes we get stuck in the past or in a mess that we can’t get out of. We then think everyone else somehow has the answer. But the truth is that we will always find a way – if we believe in ourselves.”

Believing in herself seems to come naturally for Carey. The chart-topping singer has forged a wildly successful career through her tenacity and her desire to let love rule. Nashville Music Guide best explains why Carey and her feel-good blend of pop, rock, and country has connected with fans and critics alike:

“Eileen Carey has emerged over the last few years as both an accomplished storyteller and an appealing stylist. Her songs offer much needed messages of emotional fulfillment and personal empowerment.”

Now situated alongside household names like Post Malone, Five Seconds of Summer, and the duo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Carey has done things her own way and very much on her own timetable. The result is an astonishing eighteen music awards in half a decade, including:

IMN Fan Favorite Female Country Artist for 2020

Reverbnation #1 Regional Country-Pop Artist for April 2019

Los Angeles Music Awards Crossover Artist for 2018

Los Angeles Music Awards Country Music Performer of the Year for 2017

Independent Radio Network Crossover Artist for 2016

Carey also uplifts women via her blog The Music Mom. Much like “Leave It All Behind,” The Music Mom reveals Carey’s desire to positively impact others through the sharing of her experiences and wisdom:

“The world is filled with ups and downs, so I want to help people see things in a more positive light and find a better place in life.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Eileen Carey

Song Title: Leave It All Behind

Publishing: RolleyCstr Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Leave It All Behind

Record Label: RolleyCstr Music