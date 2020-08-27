Eileen Carey Gives You Something To Think About With Single “Keep Your Love To Yourself”

Sometimes you just have to slam on the brakes in a relationship and choose yourself. Today crossover singer-songwriter Eileen Carey released her highly awaited tenth single “Keep Your Love To Yourself”. The forthcoming indie-pop track depicts a woman moving on from a toxic relationship, explaining she would rather be by herself and happy than to stay. Carey collaborated with Songwriter Meesha Black and Producer Travis Allen, who co-created her previous single “Finally” that has exceeded 100,00 views on Youtube. “Keep Your Love To Yourself” is available on all streaming platforms.

At the 2020 New Music Awards, Carey was nominated and won the AC/Hot AC Female Artist of the Year award. She has also won Los Angeles Music Awards Live Country Music Performer in 2017, Los Angeles Music Awards Female Country Artist in 2016, and New Music Weekly Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year 2018. In her off hours, she works diligently to secure good homes for abused and stray animals with FixNation. In July of 2014 she co-produced, along with Golden Globe Award Winner Morgan Fairchild, and opened for critically acclaimed musician, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Carl Verheyen in an outdoor benefit for the free animal clinic in Los Angeles called Fixnation, at The Autry (Museum) in Griffith Park.

Be sure to check out the new single, “Keep Your Love To Yourself”, by chart topping veteran artist Eileen Carey available on all streaming platforms.

Listen To “Keep Your Love To Yourself” Here

About Eileen Carey:

Originally from Ohio, the California-based Eileen Carey has become a staple cross-over artist in various genres such as Country, Pop, and Rock. She has shared the stage with renowned acts such as Wilson Phillips, Don Mclean, Jefferson Starship, Rita Coolidge, The Motels, Albert Lee, Johnny Rivers, Peter Noone, and Tal Bachman.

Recently awarded Hot AC/AC Breakthrough Artist of 2019, Eileen Carey’s has had a near-permanent residence on the New Music Weekly radio charts these past three years, due to a string of cross-genre hits. With a growing success on the charts, Carey has won numerous awards for her various musical releases, going on to be given Reverbnation’s #1 Regional Country-Pop Artist of 2019, Los Angeles Music Awards’ Crossover Artist of 2018, Las Vegas Producers Choice Honors Award for Female Solo Country Artist of the Year 2018

As a performer, the veteran artist has become a regular of the fairs and festivals in California since 2009 and has played California State Fair in Sacramento, L.A. County, Orange County, San Diego, Venice Summerfest, Saw Dust, Del Mar, Apple Valley, etc. She has captured audiences at various venues such as The Saban in Beverly Hills, The Rose, The Canyon Club, The Mint, The House of Blues, and The Echo. When Carey isn’t playing the stages around California, she can be found in Nashville performing for her solid fanbase at the honky-tonks and clubs, including the BlueBird Cafe, Rippys, Honkytonk Central, Tootsies, 3rd & Lindsley Backstage, and BB Kings.