Eight Lee Greenwood Catalog Albums Streaming For The First Time Available Today

Eight catalog albums by Grammy-award winning Lee Greenwood are available today for the first time across all streaming formats. Albums included for release are: If Only For One Night, If There’s Any Justice, Inside Out, Love Will Find Its Way To You, Love’s On The Way, Streamline, This Is My Country, and When You’re In Love. These albums have remained fan-favorites throughout the years creating singles such as “Ring On Her Finger,” “Hearts Aren’t Made to Break (They’re Made to Love),” “Ain’t No Trick (It Takes Magic),” “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns (If You’re the Rose),” “Don’t Underestimate My Love for You,” “Didn’t We,” ” Mornin’ Ride,” “You Can’t Fall in Love When You’re Cryin’,” “I’ll Be Lovin’ You,” ”Touch And Go Crazy” resulting in four #1 hits, and 6 Top 10 hits.

“We have gone from LPs to cassettes to CDs and now I can say my music has gone streaming! This is great for my fans who have supported my career from the beginning as well as the new legion of fans that are discovering my music for the first time through these new forms of distribution,” shares Greenwood.

Greenwood has some exciting projects in the works for the coming months including his partnership with Soldier Valley Spirits to develop and distribute the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey. This special ‘90 proof’ bourbon whiskey is bottled in a canteen shaped bottle embossed with the number “6” and includes a hanging military-style dog tag showcasing the letters “LG”. The silver foil label contains the replica signature of Lee Greenwood. The special blend of bourbon is available for pre-order at soldiervalleyspirits.com and will be at retail by Memorial Day 2021.

Later in the year, Greenwood is also being honored for his significant contribution to the music industry with an all-star salute celebration which will encompass his 40 years of hits. This exclusive event features special guest appearances from a few of Greenwood’s friends. The celebration is yet another marker in the illustrious career of Lee Greenwood, commemorating years of success in the music and entertainment industry. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Alabama. Fans will not want to miss all Greenwood has in store for the coming months.

About Lee Greenwood:

Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others.

His stand-out hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after 9/11. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours.

To keep up with everything Lee Greenwood, visit leegreenwood.com.