Edwin McCain Surprises Fans With First-Ever Christmas Album

Edwin McCain delivers some extra holiday cheer this year to his fans by surprising them with his very first Christmas album, “Merry Christmas, Baby.” Filled with classics and favorites, “Merry Christmas, Baby” will be available on November 29, 2019 from Saguaro Road Records, a division of Time Life.

“I’ve snuck a Christmas song or two into my sets over the years, and that’s always been a lot of fun,” says McCain. “So to be able to do an entire album is a really great feeling and I hope it helps spread a little holiday spirit around.”

On “Merry Christmas, Baby,” McCain sings heartfelt renditions of beloved songs including “The Christmas Song,” “Silent Night” and a rollicking “Jingle Bell Rock.” He even pays homage to his life on the road with “Christmas in New Orleans” and “Mele Kalikimaka.”

The album features Larry Chaney on guitar, Ivan Neville on piano, Hammond B3, Fender Rhodes, Wurlitzer, clavinet and background vocals, Manolo Yanes on bass, Eddie Bayers on drums, Doug Moffett and Craig Shields on saxophone and Quentin Ware on trumpet.

Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Tor Hyams (Joan Osborne, Deborah Harry, Lou Rawls), “Merry Christmas, Baby” was recorded in South Carolina, but with the soul of New Orleans.

Called the “great American romantic” by the New York Times, Edwin McCain is the voice behind two of the most romantic songs in pop culture history, “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More.”

McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the US as a solo artist, with his full band, his acoustic trio and special performances with symphonies.

“Merry Christmas, Baby” Tracklisting

Merry Christmas, Baby

2. Winter Wonderland

3. Frosty The Snowman

4. Silver Bells

5. The Christmas Song

6. Christmas In New Orleans

7. Jingle Bells

8. Mele Kalikmaka

9. Silent Night – 2013 Charleson Music Hall

10. Jingle Bell Rock

11. Christmas Cheer

