EDM Recording Artist, Kim Cameron, Releases New Album

Electronic Dance recording artist, producer and published children’s author, Kim Cameron, recently released her newest album called “Influencers.” The 12-track album features producers and songwriters from across the globe, who all share a passion for dance music.

Track Listing:

1. I Had Too Much to Dream

2. Come to My Rescue

3. I Love You More

4. Running Past the Line (Sax Diva)

5. Shake It Up (Darick Dds Spears)

6. Home

7. See Me

8. Just In Time (Justine Blazer)

9. Now and Forever

10. Shake It Up – Club Mix (Darick Dds Spears, Kevin Rockhill)

11. Just In Time – Club Mix (Terry Hunter, Justine Blazer)

12. Just In Time – Radio Mix (Terry Hunter, Justine Blazer)

“Influencers” is filled with upbeat tunes that will have fans dancing along for hours. “I Love You More” has already proven to be a fan-favorite, with over 32K streams on Spotify.

“I wanted to create an album where every track stood on it’s own, but creatively fit together,” Kim explains. “I also wanted to include all of the music makers and artists who have influenced my journey along the way.”

About Kim Cameron:

Kim Cameron is a high-energy, two-time Top 20 Billboard chart-topping singer/songwriter with a deep house sound. She began her career on KAKE TV as a small-town reporter in Kansas and Nebraska, after DJ’ing on KRNU and KHAT-FM radio. With a journalism degree (B.A.) in hand, she moved to the Washington, DC area and wrote for the Smithsonian Institution and the National Examiner until moving to Miami Beach.

Kim is a proven lyricist, with a catalog of over 500 songs. She has released 10 albums, hit Billboard charts 4 times, as well as music charts across the USA and Europe (CMJ, AAA, DJ Times, FMQB). She has been awarded Best Female Emerging Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Live Performance, Silver Medal, Global Music Awards, Semi-Finalists Song of the Year, Best Dance Song, and Winner of American Songwriting award – just to name a few.

Her music is signed across the globe to several agencies including Muzika In Store(Croatia), PC Music (Canada), 35 Grad (Germany), KD Digital (S. Korea), Leyi Digital (China), and distributed worldwide under the UK’s Label Worx. In addition, Kim’s songs have been placed in a variety of TV and films (Hulu, Amazon, VOD, Bravo, CMTV, Fox, MTV, Discovery, Disney, MUN2). Kim has also directed and produced over 25 music videos, receiving 20+ awards from international film festivals around the world.

While on tour in the Caribbean, Kim met a 12-year-old who had a fascination with octopi. Aa a true believer in inspiring and nurturing kids, this brief encounter inspired the creation of Mr. Octopus, a children’s record, featuring an 8-year-old who performs on several of Kim’s children’s songs. “I can relate to the 2nd and 3rd graders sometimes better than adults. I guess I never really grew up.”

After completing the song, she felt inspired to turn it into a story. The book Seaper Powers, In Search for Bleu Jay’s Treasure began a series, now 5 books strong in hard back, ebook and audio. Kim plans to release a 6th book in 2023.

In 2019, Kim wrote and produced her first short film, released on Amazon, called Carpe Musicam. She was the executive producer for SeemaTV’s ‘This is Kim,’ a documentary which is currently airing. She has also written a musical screenplay, awarded by the New York Screenplay, and the Amsterdam Film Festival after being workshopped in London’s Theater District.

In addition, Kim directed, produced, and wrote the screenplays and film scores for an award winning Seaper Powers: In Search of Bleu Jay’s Treasure, an 88-minute, 2D animated feature film, and the sequel Seaper Powers Mystery of the Blue Pearls, a 65-minute 2D animated feature. Both are now distributed worldwide under Multivisionaire, Toonz TV for Russia and Beijing Alosha for China. Each film has earned over 35 film festival awards including Best Animated Feature, Best Film Score, Best Script and Best Trailer. “Kids need an outlet to feel adventure in stories again. These films were not designed for adults, but rather kids who love exploring the mysteries of the ocean and those who love dare to dream big.”

Kim is currently the CEO & President of Side FX Partners, LLC, and entertainment label based in Miami Beach.

For more information, visit www.kimcameronmusic.com and follow Kim on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.