EDM Christian Artist Against Deception Releases “Laugh Again”: Radio/Media Download

Against Deception is all set to soar, as she continues to release authentic and mesmerizing musical compositions that inspire and enchant. Showcasing her multi-genre brilliance, the artist emphasizes divinity through spiritual messages immersed with melodies.

Tammy Kempf, known by her artistic name Against Deception, is an a EDM singer and songwriter who hails from Orlando, Florida. Spinning soulful and stirring musical compositions, the budding singer is a true force to be reckoned with when it comes to crafting Trance and EDM tracks that are imbued with a sense of spirituality.

With her unique creative vision, Against Deception is changing the rules of the game by showcasing her brilliance in EDM and Pop, while sticking to her roots as a soul-stirring Christian artist. A powerhouse of talent and musical prowess, Against Deception works wonders with each release that underscores her own diverse range. After using her music to spread love, light and the power of truth in her debut EDM albums ‘Fly Heights Unknown, Limitless Love and Paradox of Danger the rising artist is now set to enthrall and inspire with a fresh new released titled “Honeycomb”

Having released 2021 Limitless Love’ is an EDM and Trance composition that presents a complete package to listeners of Against Deception’s music. Infused with crucial messages of optimism, the album is a perfect mix of stunning beats and mesmerizing lyricism, accentuated by Against Deception’s powerful vocals.

‘Limitless Love’ follows the release of Against Deception’s single ‘Two Steps’, which she put out for the world this year. After releasing striking Trance and EDM tracks, the budding singer is now looking forward to working on a new Hyper-Pop record to further highlight her dynamic interests.