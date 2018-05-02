EDM ARTIST notsure RELEASES DEBUT EP

New EDM artist notsure recently released his debut EP, entitled “Whois,” to all digital platforms.

Discovered by Joel Zimmerman (deadmau5) during a Twitch stream last October, New Jersey native Aleks Fedoriw (notsure) has already been compared to artists like Telefon Tel Aviv and Ryoji Ikeda. “That’s really good. I like it. I’d actually listen to this,” Zimmerman proclaimed on YouTube. Click HERE to watch the full critique.

“After having deadmau5 listen to my tracks, I decided to explore music a bit more seriously and went on to create Whois,” notsure explains. You can download the five-song album on iTunes HERE!

For more information, you can connect with notsure on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and SoundCloud.