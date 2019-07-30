EDM and Electronic Producer VEENO Drops “Nothing”

Bringing his skills as a producer to the table, VEENO is treading the path of subjective musical deconstruction with his latest single “Nothing”. The track distinctly mixes unheard sound modifications into a spectrum of complete unruly harmony. Ultimately, “Nothing” incorporates VEENO’s blend of EDM and electronic sounds that are pulled together by his signature low timber vocals.

As a lyricist, VEENO is all about connecting with his listeners. “Nothing” is a personal track that transgresses his positive messages of moving forward. The risky boldness smeared with a subtle touch of reassurance is just a way of letting the world know that every cloud has a silver lining.

Says VEENO, “The single ‘Nothing’ explains my current state and encourages those who ever been bullied by anyone or by life to not let misfortune hate or violence to stop your happiness and fun. In my Kanye voice, it is a creative genius of calibrated sounds that I myself produced. It’s arrangements of never before used sounds that make a club, car, house, gym, or headset began to quake and transfer my energy through your soul. C’est la vie.”

Hailing from Miami, Florida, VEENO’s musical ventures began as a record producer, working with artists such as Beyoncé, Rick Ross, and Lil’ Wayne. His signature sound grew to encompass the essence of the ultra-neo wave of EDM and electric linearity, a creative path that can be arguably attributed as the sound of the future.

Taking on his path as a solo artist, VEENO has released two EP’s, DYNAMOS and VEENO, in 2018. He has gained a loyal following with his singles “Ferrari” and “F*ck It” reach over 3 million collective streams on Spotify.

Currently, VEENO released “Nothing” on June 28th. The single will be followed by a music video directed by VEENO himself. “Nothing” is only a small taste of the musical catalog of VEENO and is the first single off his upcoming EP Bifrost, which will be released later this year. Be sure to follow VEENO on social media to stay updated on the summer single releases.

