Edgy Pop Artist Maya Ghose Bursts Into The Music Indie Scene with Debut Single “How He Looks At Her”

Gearing up to release her debut album later this year, edgy pop artist Maya Ghose drops powerful first single titled How He Looks At Her. Bursting onto the music indie scene, Maya is stoked to drop her original music for the world to hear. The single is currently available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Written and arranged by Maya, How He Looks At Her was written 5 years ago when she was only 12 years old. Considering all the experiences she has had within the past few years, she recently revised the lyrics to reflect her more mature self. “I’m a huge fan of romantic comedies and that’s how this song was written,” says Maya. “This song is about finding that special someone that looks at you like Ryan Gosling looks at Rachel McAdams.” With her strong songwriting structure and relatable lyrics, she goes on and jokes by saying “as more of my music is released, my listeners will begin to see my struggles of finding that guy as a recurring theme.”

Maya defies the standards of society through her clever and relatable lyricism. Her singer/songwriter style with a hint of pop/rock vibe matches the tone of the message she is relaying. How He Looks At Her starts off with her soothing vocals layered over a gritty electric guitar rhythm. As the song builds progressively stronger, complimentary production and angelic harmonies come to surface.

The standout 17-year-old young woman has phenomenal vocal control throughout her music. Singing in her lower range with raspy undertones and effortlessly switching to a sweet falsetto, her sultry voice sets the mood for a bohemian presence.

About Maya Ghose: Hailing from the New England suburbs outside of Boston, Maya is a hard-working, self-motivated, creative person who is also quite grounded and down-to-earth. Her influences range from Lauryrn Hill to Katy Perry and unique pop rock style can be described as Nirvanna meets Kelly Clarkson. Maya comes from a musical family and has been writing/playing music for over a decade. She can play guitar, piano and dabbles in bass for fun. Her lyrics are deeply personal and heartfelt, yet explore universal themes such as loyalty, independence, strength, betrayal, friendship, and love.

This rising teenage indie artist has written multiple tunes for school productions, arranged for a capella groups, co-written songs for the stage, and penned pop, rock, funk, and country songs, which will be represented on her upcoming album. The collaboration with her brother, producer/engineer, Brayden Ghose, on the album has been deeply fulfilling. As a creative and soulful singer/songwriter radiating bohemian vibes, she takes pride in releasing her music the way she envisions and was quoted saying, “I want to release music on my own terms and be involved in the entire creative process.”