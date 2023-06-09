Eddie Howell’s ‘Man From Manhattan’ LP Featuring Freddie Mercury and Brian May coming in 2023

‘Man From Manhattan,’ produced by Freddie Mercury and featuring Eddie Howell, Brian May, and other notable musicians, is set for a limited special edition release after being remixed and remastered at Abbey Road Studios. The record, initially a turntable hit in the UK and Europe, was never released in major territories like America due to a Musicians Union ban.

Eddie Howell, the renowned English musician and songwriter and MCM Global Team are proud to announce the upcoming release of his new LP entitled “Man From Manhattan.”

The title track was originally produced by Freddie Mercury in 1976, the track features the legendary Queen frontman on piano and backing vocals, with Brian May playing lead guitar. The song’s initial release was met with success in the UK and Europe, but faced an abrupt end due to a Musicians Union ban.

Now, after regaining the rights to “Man From Manhattan” from Warner Bros Records, Eddie Howell has breathed new life into the track. The original multi-track tape has been digitally transferred, remixed, and remastered at Abbey Road Studios, with state-of-the-art recording techniques and technology. The result is a stunning vinyl boxed special edition LP, to be released by MCM Global Team, which includes a Dolby Atmos version of the title track, unique memorabilia, and ten further tracks from the period.

The first 5000 copies of this special edition release will be pressed on 180 gr white vinyl, available exclusively for pre-order at themanfrommanhattan.com

Reflecting on the original recording experience, Eddie Howell shares: “I remember Freddie turning to me after the final playback of the recording and saying, ‘If this is not a hit dear, sue Warner Bros.’. I never did sue Warner Bros., but now, all these years later, I’m proud to release this record to redress the balance and commemorate a snapshot of musical history that has been lost in time.”

Eddie Howell’s impressive career has seen him work with iconic artists such as Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Brand X, Freddie Mercury, and Brian May. His songs have been covered by The Monkees, ABBA’s Frida, and Jon Stevens, whose recording of Eddie’s song “Jezebel” held the number one spot in New Zealand for nine weeks.