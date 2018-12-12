Eccentric New Visuals For Whimsical Pop

‘Wild Lyfe’ the single from Polartropica features dreamesque soundscapes, playful instrumentation and ethereal vocals. The eccentric visuals narrate how we are all the same underneath our facade and that we need to treat all creatures with kindness and respect.

Polartropica has been profiled in such high profile media outlets as Huffington Post, LA Weekly, PopDust, LADYGUNN.

Polartropica is the music endeavor of Los Angeles based, whimsical space- pop artist, Ihui (eeway) Cherise Wu. Born in Taiwan yet raised in California, Wu successfully combines quirky pop melodies, futuristic synths and classical string arrangements, creating a genre of bubblegum psychedelia that you’ve never heard before.