Eccentric New Visuals For Whimsical Pop

‘Wild Lyfe’ the single from Polartropica features dreamesque soundscapes, playful instrumentation and ethereal vocals. The eccentric visuals narrate how we are all the same underneath our facade and that we need to treat all creatures with kindness and respect. 
Polartropica has been profiled in such high profile media outlets as Huffington Post, LA Weekly, PopDust, LADYGUNN.
Polartropica is the music endeavor of Los Angeles based, whimsical space-pop artist, Ihui (eeway) Cherise Wu. Born in Taiwan yet raised in California, Wu successfully combines quirky pop melodies, futuristic synths and classical string arrangements, creating a genre of bubblegum psychedelia that you’ve never heard before.

Polartropica derived after Wu heard a song which couldn’t be defined by a genre – ‘Polartropic’ by Mark Foster. Admiring  the contrast between both ‘polar’ and ‘tropical’, Wu decided to formulate a place where things can exist where they don’t belong. Polartropica fuses elements of complete opposites together with the outcome resulting in a unique, ethereal sound that defies all sonic worlds. Using both organic and synthetic instruments, Wu conceived a visionary dream world for listeners to escape to. Wu professes, “I wanted to create a healing, inspiring and empowering space with just the right amount of disco-party!”

Integrating 90’s pop, classical arrangements and intergalactic space-popPolartropica is guaranteed to feed your imagination, with their eccentric and distinguished sound.

https://www.facebook.com/polartropica/
https://twitter.com/Polartropica
https://www.instagram.com/polartropica/
http://www.polartropica.com