Early Buzz Surrounds Taylor Rae’s Debut Album MAD TWENTIES Out Today

Early listeners and music critics are buzzing about Taylor Rae’s much-anticipated debut album, MAD TWENTIES, and today the wait is over. The 12-track creative treasure is available for digital purchase now and vinyl copies can be ordered from Taylor’s website or this online store.

“Soft, sweet vocals and a slick but simple production provide the foundation for Taylor’s biggest asset – her detailed, descriptive lyrics!” – Maverick

“Taylor sings beautifully as always, but the honesty and authenticity of her performances are what make her undeniable.” – KPIG Radio

The excitement surrounding the release has led to two world track premieres this week with The100%RockMagazine hosting “Never Gonna Do” and American Blues Scene spotlighting “Just Be.” Taylor’s current single, “Home on the Road,” is resonating with fans, and its companion video has been airing on CMT’s 12-pack Countdown for several weeks. Last month, her debut music video, “Fixer Upper,” was awarded Best Video at the Austin Spotlight Film Festival. Scenes Live Sessions is now featuring an intimate, four-song acoustic performance segment with the singer/songwriter.

“It’s impossible to pigeon-hole Taylor. Her songs range from dirty bar Blues to heart-wrenching tell-all ballads.” – American Blues Scene

“Her Blues-soaked vocals are crystalline and reminiscent of songstresses Sheryl Crow

and Ashley Monroe.” – Digital Journal

“Taylor’s voice is sultry, sassy and sizzling on her debut album.”

– The 100 % Rock Magazine

The chatter about Taylor is understandable; she is a courageous writer who is willing to test the boundaries, and the result is a captivating and commanding album from beginning to end. MAD TWENTIES, produced by William Gawley, opens with “Window,” a song inspired by a plant medicine psychedelic-experience. The project then ably crosses genres and an emotional universe on its way to the closing ode – the raw, “Taking Space.” Overall, the collection shares the who, what, when, where and why of Taylor Rae’s largely lived twenties. “It may not have all been pretty,” she admits, “but it was all part of the learning curve. I’m excited to share it.”

ABOUT TAYLOR RAE

Taylor’s eclectic style was influenced by a diverse roster of artists that includes Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel and Steely Dan. In pre-pandemic times, Taylor averaged 200 gigs annually, including the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Hotel Café in Hollywood and Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Kuumbwa Jazz and the Catalyst. She has also played popular Northern California festivals and opened for artists including Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love and The Stone Foxes. Originally from Santa Cruz, California (where she won the region’s NEXTies Musician of the Year award), Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. Now 27, she enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired dachshund, Winnie.