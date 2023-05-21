Ear Candy Music Box Announces The Latest single, “Coming Home” From Robynn Shayne

“Coming Home” is a song about every son, daughter, father, and mother who went off to war and left a part of their soul on the battlefield. Robynn Shayne is an Austin, Tx based/ Nashville Recording singer songwriter/ Artist who has been sharing her sweeter than sweet ear candy with the World for the past 10 years.

Robynn has played shows in Las Vegas with Gary Sinise for Salute to The Troops, traveled across the pond to Ireland and the UK to play for her fans, an official MusicFest artist in Steamboat Springs, played ACL Festival/ Live, official SXSW artist and continues to play the Bluebird Café every year.

Robynn was voted Country 2020 Female Artist of The Year by Country Music Fans!

“Coming Home is a beautiful song that truly paints a picture of what our war veterans endure on and off the battlefield.” – ECMB