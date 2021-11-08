Dynamic Artist Shawn Michael Perry Unveils Single Embracing the Roots of Indigenous Music with Anthem

Expressing love and sensory emotions through high energy, emotionally fueled melody, Shawn Michael Perry takes listeners on a breathtaking new journey, with his collaborative release, “All Stand Together”. Highlighting the unique musical prowess of Shawn Michael Perry, who blends stirring vocals with enriching songwriting and lyricism, “All Stand Together” features a dynamic collaboration between numerous indigenous musicians in North and South America.

Listen to “All Stand Together” HERE

Featuring production by talented artist and producer, Alessandro Del Vecchio, who graces the single with keys, arrangement, and backing vocals and producer Belinda Perry, “All Stand Together” presents a memorable new mix. The single, mixed and mastered at Ivory Tears Music Works also features vocal engineering by Andy Zuckerman AZ Institute of Noise, under the imprint of Only the Brave Recordings & Entertainment.

With rich, immersive, and exciting instrumentation, the new single is set to become a household favorite, putting Shawn Michael Perry’s musical character on the map. With moving vocals and piano, the rising artist brings a unique new flavor to the world of Rock, complemented by lead guitarist Andrea Seveso and Michele Sanna on drums.

Moving towards his driving goal of crafting a diverse Rock composition, which has the ability to garner the ‘Song of The Year’ at GRAMMY Awards®, Shawn Michael Perry brings to listeners a versatile and magnetic feel.

Stream “All Stand Together” on Shawn Michael Perry’s official music platforms and follow the artist on social media to keep track of fresh new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.

Radio may download “All Stand Together” HERE

About Shawn Michael Perry: