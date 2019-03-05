Dylan Scott Shares New Song in an Intimate Way

Dylan Scott has debuted his newest tune “Nobody” in the most beautiful way. Scott premiered a live video featuring a stripped-down version of the song.

The video for “Nobody,” which was shot earlier this year, shows Scott and his bandmates performing the single in a Nashville church. It’s hard to say what is more striking—all the beautiful stained glass, or Scott’s pure vocals.

The song is the third release off of his upcoming EP Nothing To Do Town. The EP is slated to drop Apr. 26 and will feature six songs including the already-released “You Got Me,” “Nobody,” and the title track; as well as yet-to be-released songs “Honey I’m Home,” “Look at Us Now,” and “Anniversary.” Five of the songs were co-written by Scott.

“Nothing to Do Town” follows his first No. 1 single, “My Girl,” and Top 10 hit “Hooked,” the latter of which was one of the most-played songs at country radio in 2018.

Scott is not only finishing up the EP, but is also working on new music for his second full-length studio album — the follow-up to his 2016 self-titled debut that landed him in the No. 5 slot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The sophomore record doesn’t have an official release date yet, but is expected this year.

The new LP will feature songs inspired by fatherhood, Scott revealed. He and wife Blair welcomed their first child, a son named Beckett, in 2017.

“A lot of daddy songs right now,” he shares about his writing inspiration. “I wrote a song called ‘3AM.’ When you’re younger, you used to rock at 3AM, but it’s not the same kind of rocking you do now at 3AM.”