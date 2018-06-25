Dylan Scott Set For Middays On KKGO/Los Angeles During July

MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES has retained the services of CURB NASHVILLE’s DYLAN SCOTT for midday duties during JULY, continuing the station’s ongoing series of artist-hosted airshifts. SCOTT takes over for ARISTA NASHVILLE’s LANCO, who handled middays during JUNE. SCOTT will begin his radio stint on MONDAY, JULY 2nd and continues through FRIDAY, JULY 27th.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing artist for the month of JULY,” said GO COUNTRY Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE. “DYLAN is a natural entertainer, and we look forward to working with him on an exciting show.” Added SCOTT, “I am super pumped to be GO COUNTRY 105’s midday host for the month of JULY … How incredible is that?” Stream KKGO here.