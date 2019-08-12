Dwight Yoakam to Join Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Country music legend Dwight Yoakam is poised to become the newest member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall.

Yoakam will be joining an elite list when he is inducted Oct. 14, including such names as Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Ronnie Dunn and Chuck Berry.

Larry Gatlin will also be inducted with Yoakam, as well as Marcus Hummon, Kostas Lazarides, Rivers Rutherford and Sharon Vaughn for the class of 2019. The newest members will join the more than 200 members that are currently members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center. The public will have an opportunity to watch, with a handful of seats being open for grabs. Tickets are available on the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame website here.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame first opened its doors in 1970 and has since honored some of the greatest writers to ever glance the country music genre. According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s website the Hall of Fame is “Operated by the non-profit Nashville Songwriters Foundation [and is] dedicated to honoring Nashville’s rich songwriting legacy through preservation, celebration and education.”

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to showcasing the best of country music with exhibits focused on songwriting memorabilia; plus video and digital history about the Hall of Fame as well as its members.