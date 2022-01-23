DWGN Radio presents BourN’gan and his new single “Thankful”

“Thankful” celebrates life with God’s love. Upbeat with a melodic flow, “Thankful” celebrates the yes and no, because with His favor we know… ALL THINGS WORK FOR OUR GOOD AND WE ARE “THANKFUL”.

Who is BourN’gan?

I am BourN’gan, formerly known as Anthony L. Smith. Last releasing music in 2002, I believe it necessary to reintroduce myself to the world. I am married with three sons and am very proud of the young men my wife and I have raised. Ministry has never left me, as I have remained dedicated to my Lord, my family, my church, and my community. The Lord has continued to bless me with new material while sustaining me as a husband, father, mentor, and provider. I have remained active in the community as a minister, educator, coach, and mentor. I have looked forward to the day Jesus would enable me to flow in my musical gifts again. As I meditated on the vision that was placed upon my heart, the name “BourN’gan” was deposited into my spirit! I asked The Lord, “what does this mean?” Not knowing the meaning, I was led to simply open up a dictionary and found the meaning to be simple in definition, but SPIRITUALLY PROFOUND! A “Bourn” is a river that flows seasonally…! “N’gan” is significant in that I have been led to share my giftings with the world again…!

A FEW songs reviews from Number One Music:

Alternative Pop at his best!

This song impressed me deeply much. Professional arranged instrumentation of piano and accompanying keyboard with digital synthesizer effects creating a great space in the backing. The lyrics come from the heart and touch the soul. BourN´gan has the ability to sing with versatile vocal projection. Additional background singers bring exceptional feelings into the song. The great passion makes the meaning of the song engaging for me. The impressive funky beat makes the music complete. Perfect recorded and mixed, influenced by gospel and soul music. This is definitely an extraordinary song and the producer managed a contemporary pop tune. It´s an original and I´m sure that this catchy song could be soon a radio hit. KAIJY Germany, Hamburg

My first impression was that this beat is not Gospel Music! I was thinking: Am I in church or the club? However, when you listen to the lyrics it’s 100% Proselytizing! That being said, the music is well recorded. The lyrics evoke a positive response from this listener For one. The vocals are on point! Harmony and pitch are excellently executed. Overall a professional recording on all levels. Great job! Be love… evolve… iAndroid Dior D’Nai Dei United States, New York, New York

The Donna Walton Gospel Network has put forth a dynamic contemporary gospel-based song that harkens back to the multi-layered vocals made popular in the prime of Mo-Town music. Highly energetic and fun to listen to. Great vibe and good performance! SW LOWERY United States, Rhode Island, Narragansett

Contact info:

