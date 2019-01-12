DW Pays Tribute To It’s Original 5000 Pedal

Vintage, Throw-Back features and Modern Design are Combined for the First Time

Drum Workshop Inc. is pleased to add a Single Chain Pedal (AH4) to their classic 5000 Series hardware line. This new addition to the 5000 series gives drummers more choice than ever before and is available in a single and double pedal option.

The original DW 5000 Pedal changed drumming forever when it was introduced nearly four decades ago, rapidly becoming an industry standard and the favorite of the world’s top drummers.

The new Single Chain Pedal (AH4) features all the latest design features including the Tri-Pivot Toe Clamp™, lightweight aluminum bass plate with new rubber grip surface, a Dual-Bearing Spring Rocker, Accelerator™ cam, the popular 101 two-way beater and more.

The unmistakable playability of a single chain and sprocket drive system remains the favorite of many pedal aficionados. To that end, DW now offer the 5000AH4, a single chain Accelerator™ cam model complete with the original retro 5000 footboard shape. Existing 5000 Series pedals available in Accelerator™ and Turbo™ drive models remain available.

Retail price for the 5000AH4 single is $349.99, the 5002AH4 double pedal retails for $749.99

Founder Don Lombardi explained, “The 5000 pedal is the very foundation of our company. Since the early days, we’ve released many new models, but through it all, the 5000 has remained a top choice. That’s the greatest compliment we can receive. This new model gives players the feel of the original single chain-and-sprocket 5 with some of our latest advancements. We think drummers will love it!”

