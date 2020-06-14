DW Introduces Collector’s Series Timekeeper Snare Drum

Drum Workshop Inc. (DW) recently announced the official launch of the Collector’s Series “Timekeeper” Snare Drum. Aptly named, the drum is decorated with “Clock and Gear” wood inlays, three hundred and fifty-one individual pieces, to be exact. Each piece of exotic and dyed laser cut material is meticulously hand-inlayed into the 1/36” thick top veneer of a Pure Purpleheart shell.

Resident Woodologist and Drum Designer, John Good, created the Timekeeper motif as a fitting tribute to the artform. Good explained, “Some of my favorite drummer’s do just that. They keep time. And they do it in a way that is so admirable. These often-unsung players play for the song. It’s a cliché, but it’s so right on the money. The Timekeeper is in tribute to those players.”

The 11-ply VLT Pure Purpleheart shell is expertly crafted at the DW California Custom Shop and outfitted with a host of professional features including custom True-Hoops™ with faux leather inlay, True-Tone Snare Wires™, MAG Throw-Off System with 3P butt plate, True-Pitch 50 Tuning™, DW Heads by Remo and more. Finished in limited edition Antique Bronze, the 6.5×14” Santos Rosewood-clad snare is designed to be a playable piece of art.

Good added, “Our goal is to not have this drum solely be a memento, it’s designed to be played. I think Purpleheart is an excellent choice for a workhorse snare and we see more and more drummers discovering it and being blown away by what it can do.”

The drum is supplied in a Deluxe DW carrying case and retails for $2307

